Thu. Feb 23rd, 2023

    News

    Alex Murdaugh Set to Take the Stand in His Own Defense

    By

    Feb 23, 2023 , ,
    Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty

    Alex Murdaugh, the former South Carolina lawyer accused of murdering his wife and son in a deranged scheme to hide his financial crimes, is set to take the stand in his own defense Thursday.

    “I am going to testify. I want to testify,” Murdaugh told Judge Clifton Newman in a hearing prior to court, noting he had spoken with his lawyers.

    Murdaugh, 54, is facing four charges in connection with the June 2021 slayings of his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and his 22-year-old son, Paul. Prosecutors allege the grisly slaying was prompted by a desperate attempt to garner sympathy and evade questions about his years-long financial crimes.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

