Alex Murdaugh Set to Take the Stand in His Own Defense

Alex Murdaugh, the former South Carolina lawyer accused of murdering his wife and son in a deranged scheme to hide his financial crimes, is set to take the stand in his own defense Thursday.

“I am going to testify. I want to testify,” Murdaugh told Judge Clifton Newman in a hearing prior to court, noting he had spoken with his lawyers.

Murdaugh, 54, is facing four charges in connection with the June 2021 slayings of his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and his 22-year-old son, Paul. Prosecutors allege the grisly slaying was prompted by a desperate attempt to garner sympathy and evade questions about his years-long financial crimes.

