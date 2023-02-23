Thu. Feb 23rd, 2023

    Walmart is closing a batch of stores in 2023 — here’s the full list

    Walmart will close seven stores in five states: Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Oregon, and Florida.

    ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

    Walmart will close seven stores in five states: Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Oregon, and Florida.
    The company is also winding down its two remaining pickup locations in Illinois and Arkansas.
    Each year, the company typically closes a handful of stores it considers to be “underperforming.”

    Walmart will close seven retail locations across the US this year, citing poor financial performance at each.

    The recent closures follow a trend of Walmart closing a handful of stores across various states each year, with the company saying that the stores are “underperforming” without providing specifics.

    In addition, the retail giant is ending its nine-year experiment with two pick-up only locations in Illinois and Arkansas.

    Here are the latest store closings: 

    Arkansas:

    3701 SE Dodson Road, Bentonville (Pick-up only concept)

    Florida:

    6900 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park (Neighborhood Market concept)

    Illinois:

    17550 South Halsted St, Homewood12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield840 N. McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood (Pick-up only concept)

    New Mexico:

    301 San Mateo Blvd. SE, Albuquerque

    Oregon:

    4200 82nd Ave. SE, Portland1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr., Portland

    Wisconsin:

    10330 W. Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee

    Do you shop at one of the Walmart stores above and want to share your thoughts? Contact reporters Ben and Dominick at btobin@insider.com and dreuter@insider.com.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

