Ozy Media CEO Carlos Watson Arrested on Fraud Charges

Ozy Media CEO Carlos Watson was arrested Thursday on fraud charges after his co-founder of the embattled media company pleaded guilty, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a law enforcement source.

Watson had been the subject of a federal investigation since a lawsuit in 2021 alleged he misled investors while trying to resurrect his flailing media company.

The Wall Street Journal reports Watson is expected to be arraigned in Brooklyn on charges of securities fraud and conspiring to commit wire fraud.

