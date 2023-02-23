Thu. Feb 23rd, 2023

    Watch Faerie Cara Delevingne Go Off on Orlando Bloom in This ‘Carnival Row’ Clip

    The prettiest people on Carnival Row are not pleased with each other.

    Season 2 of the Prime Video series launched last week. The neo-noir fantasy captures the simmering tension between mythical creatures and humans in an increasingly combustible city known as The Burgue, where intolerance is peaking and a slew of mysterious murders beg not only investigation, but vengeance.

    Orlando Bloom plays Rycroft “Philo” Philostrate, an inspector digging into the conspiracy that may be responsible for much of the ghetto’s darkest events, and Cara Delevingne is Vignette Stonemoss, a faerie—derogatorily referred to as a “Pix”—who arrives in the city after humans occupied fae land. Philo and Vignette also happen to be former lovers, who despite bigoted prejudices, rekindle their affair and retaliate against the various injustices inflicted by The Burgue—though, it turns out, they each have their own, possibly conflicting agendas.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

