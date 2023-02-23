Thu. Feb 23rd, 2023

    HON’s Top-Rated WFH Chair Is a Game Changer for Preventing Back Pain

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/HON

    As a writer, it’s par for the course to spend long hours in my work-from-home (WFH) chair. I purchased a perfectly sweet, pink velvet, not cheap, desk chair over a year ago. It fits my decor, is so soft and comfy…but I was inexplicably having aches in my hips and back when I started to think the pink chair was the culprit since the back support was lacking. After a visit to an ortho and getting some stretching guidance, I started to look for one that would be more appropriate to sit in for long hours, costing no more than $500.

    After reading a ton of reviews, I chose the HON Ignition 2.0 ReActiv based on its features and positive feedback. It seemed to be specifically designed to alleviate stress on the back. When it arrived there wasn’t much in the box, but assembly was easy. At first, the honeycomb back design surprised me, but it’s what allows the chair to be flexibly supportive while still having air flow–something I’ll especially appreciate come summer, but also enhances comfort now. The lumbar support is movable, so finding just the right spot to place lower back support was WFH-life-changing. The back also gently tilts back, giving me more range of motion while typing. The arm rests also can be adjusted up and down, so I feel a circumference of support around me. The seat is comfortable but not squishy, which is apparently just what I needed.

