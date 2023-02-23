Thu. Feb 23rd, 2023

    Quavo Hints That Migos Is 'Gone' for Good on New Takeoff Tribute Song

    Quavo Hints That Migos Is ‘Gone’ for Good on New Takeoff Tribute Song

    REUTERS/Steve Marcus

    Two weeks after allegedly fighting with fellow Migos rapper Offset backstage at the Grammys, Quavo has released a new song in tribute to the group’s slain third rapper, Takeoff.

    “Greatness” arrived Thursday alongside a video in which Quavo looks through photos and videos of the trio and enjoys the fruits of their labor by driving around in a luxury car. But it’s the song’s lyrics that are getting the most attention, as Quavo hints at the future of the Grammy-winning group.

    “Came in, swept the game like a storm with the motherfuckin’ flow, Take’ did that / So don’t ask ’bout the group, he gone, we gone…it can’t come back,” Quavo raps, seemingly putting an end to any speculation about whether Migos will continue on as a duo without Takeoff.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

