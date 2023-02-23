‘RHOC’ Stars Slammed for Capitalizing on Son’s Tragic Death

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Instagram

Real Housewives of Orange County fans probably remember Slade Smiley best for his inflammatory remarks and history of unpaid child support. Now, his ex-girlfriend Michelle Arroyo is, once again, accusing Smiley of neglecting their son Grayson in the wake of his tragic death.

In a statement to People published on Thursday, Arroyo calls out Smiley and his wife, former RHOC cast member Gretchen Rossi, for “capitalizing” on Grayson’s death. She further accuses them of “misrepresenting” their relationship with Grayson after Rossi posted several Instagram posts memorializing the 22-year-old.

“I have stayed quiet year after year on the inexcusable behavior and neglect by his father and his fiancée out of respect for my son, who wanted nothing more in this world than a real relationship with his father,” Arroyo’s statement read.

