    An Injectable Gel Could Zap Your Brain to Treat Alzheimer’s

    Milad Fakurian/Unsplash

    Scientists have designed a gel that, when injected into a human or animal cell, can conduct electricity like an implant. But unlike traditional electrical implants, their gel doesn’t require invasive and risky surgery to put into place. Additionally, preliminary results show that the body doesn’t reject the bioelectric gel the way it typically reacts to implants.

    A team of Swedish researchers published these findings on Feb. 23 in the journal Science. They hope that one day, this technology can usher in a new era of bioelectronics that can help us better understand and even manipulate the human nervous system.

    “Our results open up for completely new ways of thinking about biology and electronics,” Hanne Biesman, an organic electronics researcher at Linköping University in Sweden and an author of the new paper, said in a press release. “We still have a range of problems to solve, but this study is a good starting point for future research.”

