Thu. Feb 23rd, 2023

    Motive in TV Journo, Child’s Shocking Murders Still a Mystery

    It remains unclear why a gunman fatally shot a woman in a Florida neighborhood, then returned to the area hours later, killing a local television journalist covering the homicide and a 9-year-old girl, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Thursday.

    Two others were injured in the second shooting—a cameraman who was being treated at a local hospital, and the mother of the 9-year-old, who was “fighting for her life” in critical condition, Mina said.

    The journalists, both men, were a reporter and photographer with Spectrum News 13 out of Orlando. News 13 identified the slain reporter as Dylan Lyons, a 24-year-old Philadelphia native who “loved his career” and was engaged to be married. The 9-year-old victim was identified as T’yonna Major, and the victim of the initial homicide was identified as 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin. Lyons was “a happy soul and wonderful person in life,” his sister wrote in a GoFundMe.

