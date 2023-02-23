CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Train Slams Into Tractor-Trailer In Haverstraw, NY

Video footage shows the collision of a freight train and a tractor-trailer on Thursday morning in Haverstraw.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. at Railroad Square, situated along Route 9W at New Main Street.

According to authorities, the truck was transporting supplies to a nearby factory when it became stuck on the tracks.

The driver was able to get out before the collision. No injuries were reported.

