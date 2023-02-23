Thu. Feb 23rd, 2023

    News

    CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Train Slams Into Tractor-Trailer In Haverstraw, NY

    By

    Feb 23, 2023 , , , , ,
    CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Train Slams Into Tractor-Trailer In Haverstraw, NY

    Video footage shows the collision of a freight train and a tractor-trailer on Thursday morning in Haverstraw.

    The incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. at Railroad Square, situated along Route 9W at New Main Street.

    According to authorities, the truck was transporting supplies to a nearby factory when it became stuck on the tracks.

    The driver was able to get out before the collision. No injuries were reported.

    The post CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Train Slams Into Tractor-Trailer In Haverstraw, NY appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Environment Secretary Therese Coffey says those struggling with food bills should ‘work more hours’

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    Kaz Crossley breaks her silence after being arrested and held in a Dubai prison

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    Wayfair crashes 31% as the online furniture retailer says it lost more than 5 million customers last year and posts wider quarterly loss

    Feb 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Environment Secretary Therese Coffey says those struggling with food bills should ‘work more hours’

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    Kaz Crossley breaks her silence after being arrested and held in a Dubai prison

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    Wayfair crashes 31% as the online furniture retailer says it lost more than 5 million customers last year and posts wider quarterly loss

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    US stocks finish higher after volatile session as S&P 500 breaks out of slump

    Feb 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy