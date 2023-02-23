‘Hacks’ Halts Production After Jean Smart Health Scare

Karen Ballard

Production on Hacks Season 3 has been paused for certain departments as Jean Smart recovers from a successful heart procedure, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Smart posted about her recovery on Thursday but did not go into detail about her procedure. Instead, she expressed her gratitude for the medical care she’d received and for her friends and family. “February is American Heart Month—a time when the nation spotlights heart health,” she wrote in a statement, “so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure.”

“I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate,” Smart continued in her Instagram post. “Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor — I’m very glad I did!”

