Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 16 Years Behind Bars In L.A. Rape Trial

Former Hollywood mogul and convicted rapist, Harvey Weinstein, has been sentenced to 16 years, which effectively means he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

The sentencing took place on Thursday morning in downtown Los Angeles, nearly two months after a jury found him guilty of three counts of rape and sexual assault in his LA trial.

Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence in New York for similar charges after his 2020 criminal trial.

The three charges that Weinstein was convicted of were all related to Jane Doe #1, a European model who testified that Weinstein had raped her at Mr. C Hotel after the L.A. Italia Film Festival in 2013.

Weinstein’s defense team argued that he had an unfair trial due to the court’s preclusion of relevant evidence and argument, particularly related to Jane Doe #1.

