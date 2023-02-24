Fri. Feb 24th, 2023

    How an Intellectually Disabled Man Landed in Prison for Murder He Didn't Commit

    How an Intellectually Disabled Man Landed in Prison for Murder He Didn’t Commit

    An intellectually disabled man was railroaded into a life sentence by NYPD detectives and spent more than a decade in jail for a murder he didn’t commit, according to documents filed by the man’s lawyers in New York County Supreme Court on Thursday.

    Alex Bloise filed a claim for $11 million in damages for what he and his lawyers say was a malicious prosecution by NYPD detectives that ultimately caused him to spend 11 years in lockup.

    The list of damages claimed is long. Among them, “Malicious Prosecution;” “ten years plus ten months incarcerated on the false charges;” and “embarrassment, humiliation, separation from his family,” according to court records.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

