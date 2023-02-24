How an Intellectually Disabled Man Landed in Prison for Murder He Didn’t Commit

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

An intellectually disabled man was railroaded into a life sentence by NYPD detectives and spent more than a decade in jail for a murder he didn’t commit, according to documents filed by the man’s lawyers in New York County Supreme Court on Thursday.

Alex Bloise filed a claim for $11 million in damages for what he and his lawyers say was a malicious prosecution by NYPD detectives that ultimately caused him to spend 11 years in lockup.

The list of damages claimed is long. Among them, “Malicious Prosecution;” “ten years plus ten months incarcerated on the false charges;” and “embarrassment, humiliation, separation from his family,” according to court records.

