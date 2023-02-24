Fri. Feb 24th, 2023

    News

    ‘Mean Girls’ Stars Received ‘Disrespectful’ Offer for New Film: Report

    By

    Feb 24, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    ‘Mean Girls’ Stars Received ‘Disrespectful’ Offer for New Film: Report

    Photo courtesy of Paramount

    Mean Girls fans, raise your hands if you’re feeling personally victimized by this news: The original four stars were reportedly down to do another movie, but the offer they got from Paramount was allegedly “disrespectful.”

    A “highly placed production source” has told Page Six that original Mean Girls stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert have remained in touch and were willing to reunite for the new Mean Girls film being adapted for Paramount+.

    The film will transport the Mean Girls Broadway musical to the screen, and Page Six reports that it’s not yet known in what capacity the actors would return. Alas, the source said, “Paramount Pictures doesn’t want to pay the girls what they are worth.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Trump Deposed In Lisa Page & Peter Strzok’s Lawsuit Against The FBI, DOJ

    Feb 24, 2023
    News

    Dylan Lyons Identified As TV Reporter Killed In Orlando Shooting

    Feb 24, 2023
    News

    Man killed after being hit by a car on Kensington High Street

    Feb 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Trump Deposed In Lisa Page & Peter Strzok’s Lawsuit Against The FBI, DOJ

    Feb 24, 2023
    News

    Dylan Lyons Identified As TV Reporter Killed In Orlando Shooting

    Feb 24, 2023
    News

    Man killed after being hit by a car on Kensington High Street

    Feb 24, 2023
    News

    Amanda Holden flaunts her svelte physique in a red co-ord

    Feb 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy