‘Mean Girls’ Stars Received ‘Disrespectful’ Offer for New Film: Report

Mean Girls fans, raise your hands if you’re feeling personally victimized by this news: The original four stars were reportedly down to do another movie, but the offer they got from Paramount was allegedly “disrespectful.”

A “highly placed production source” has told Page Six that original Mean Girls stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert have remained in touch and were willing to reunite for the new Mean Girls film being adapted for Paramount+.

The film will transport the Mean Girls Broadway musical to the screen, and Page Six reports that it’s not yet known in what capacity the actors would return. Alas, the source said, “Paramount Pictures doesn’t want to pay the girls what they are worth.”

