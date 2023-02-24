Chase Private Client Checking Review: Receive Personal Assistance and Waive Most Bank Fees

Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

The bottom line: The Chase Private Client Checking Account could be a good fit if you want access to a private banker, Business Relationship Manager, and exclusive events. You’ll probably want to have at least $150,000 in all Chase bank accounts and partner investment accounts, though, or you’ll pay a $35 monthly service fee.

How Chase Private Client Checking Works

Unlike with many private banks, you don’t need a minimum balance in your bank and investment accounts to use Chase Private Client. However, you do need to have $150,000 to waive the $35 monthly service fee on Chase Private Client Checking Account.

Private banking is an exclusive banking service for customers with a high net worth. Chase matches you with one or more private bankers to help you with your money, so you’ll receive more personalized attention than most customers. Chase also has Business Relationship Managers, which is useful if you’re a business owner. You’ll also be able to attend exclusive events.

As a Chase Private Client customer, you’ll waive fees that Chase charges on some other accounts, such as foreign transaction, ATM, and wire transfer fees.

Is Chase Trustworthy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is Chase’s parent company. The Better Business Bureau gives JPMorgan Chase & Co. an A rating due to government action taken against the bank.

Although its BBB rating is strong, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has dealt with a few scandals in the past few years. Here are some recent conflicts:

The Department of Justice required the company to pay $920 million for wrongful trading (2020).JPMorgan Chase & Co. paid the Securities and Exchange Commission $135 million for mishandling American Depositary Receipts, certificates that let Americans invest in foreign stocks (2018).

Similar banks, such as Wells Fargo and Bank of America, have their own history of public controversies.

How Chase Private Client Checking Compares

Your decision between Chase, Citibank, and PNC private banking could come down to how much money you have in your bank and investment accounts. Citibank requires $1 million to become a private client, while PNC requires just $50,000. There is no minimum to be a Chase private client — but you’ll need $150,000 to waive the $35 monthly fee.

If you qualify for private banking with all three institutions, your choice could come down to the nitty-gritty details of the benefits. For example, you may be more interested in one bank’s exclusive events than another.

How Chase Private Client Checking Compares to Other Chase Accounts

Chase has several checking accounts, so you may decide that another one is a better fit than Chase Private Client Checking. Here are your options:

Chase Private Client Checking AccountChase Sapphire℠ CheckingChase Premier Plus Checking℠Chase Secure Banking℠Chase Total Checking®Monthly fee$35 or $0$25 or $0$25 or $0$4.95$12 or $0Sign-up bonusChase Private Client Checking℠Chase Sapphire℠ CheckingChase Premier Plus Checking℠Chase Secure Banking℠Chase Total Checking®Private banker✓ Business Relationship manager✓ No foreign transaction fees✓✓ Waive monthly fees on linked accounts ✓✓ Reimbursed ATM fees✓✓ No wire transfer fees✓✓ Waived overdraft fee options✓✓ ✓ Next stepsChase Private Client Checking AccountChase Sapphire℠ CheckingChase Premier Plus Checking℠Chase Secure Banking℠Chase Total Checking®

If you want many of the same benefits that come with Chase Private Client Checking but can’t waive the monthly fee, you might like Chase Sapphire Checking. You’ll need $75,000 in all of your accounts to waive the fee instead of $150,000. You won’t have access to a private banker or Business Relationship Manager, though.

Chase Premier Plus Checking makes it even easier to waive the monthly fee (you’ll need $15,000) and comes with some benefits, but you’ll have to pay foreign transaction and out-of-network ATM fees.

You might prefer Chase Total or Chase Secure for their sign-up bonuses. Chase Total provides several ways to waive the monthly fee. You’ll pay a $4.95 monthly fee with Chase Secure, but it keeps you from overdrawing your account so you won’t pay fees.

