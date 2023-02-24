Murdaugh admits he may have dangled solicitor’s badge for a ‘warmer’ after son’s boat crash

WhatsNew2Day

Alex Murdaugh admits he ‘may’ have purposely dangled his attorney’s badge out of his back pocket the night of his son’s boating accident to get a ‘warmer’ response, saying he left it on the dashboard of his car so the police were ‘friendlier’

This afternoon, the State began questioning the disgraced legal scion, 54, after he took the stand to deny killing his wife and son on June 7, 2021.

At the time of Maggie and Paul’s deaths, Murdaugh was facing a civil lawsuit over a fatal drunk-driving boating accident in February 2019.

Murdaugh admitted the night of the shipwreck that he was wearing his attorney’s badge when he arrived at the hospital, but denied attempting to corrupt witnesses.

