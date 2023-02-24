Weinstein Decries ‘Setup’ as He Gets 16 More Years Behind Bars

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood titan turned twice-convicted rapist, was sentenced on Thursday to 16 years in prison, effectively putting him behind bars for the rest of his life.

Weinstein, 70, was convicted in December of forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by a foreign object, and forcible rape for sexually assaulting an Italian model at a Los Angeles hotel in February 2013. The Los Angeles Superior Court jury, however, could not decide on three other charges against Weinstein after 10 days of deliberation—and acquitted him of sexual battery by restraint.

“Ten years later, the effects of this rape are still raw and difficult to discuss. I have been carrying this weight, this trauma. This irrational belief that it was my fault,” the model, identified in court as Jane Doe 1, told the Los Angeles Superior courtroom at his sentencing. “There is no prison sentence long enough to undo the damage. I hope that you give him the maximum sentence allowable.”

