Bilt Rent Day for March 2023: 50% bonus when redeeming points with Amazon, earn double points on non-rent purchases, and more

Bilt Rewards is a unique program that lets you earn points for paying rent with a credit card without oppressive service charges.

It’s a revolutionary thought: Rent is by far the largest monthly expense for many of us. And the rewards you earn can be used to offset rent costs or converted into valuable airline miles and hotel points to help you knock off bucket-list travel that might otherwise be unattainable. The Bilt app has even integrated with award booking service Point.me to help you book travel with as little brainpower as possible.

Bilt Rent Day is an ongoing promotion that occurs on the first day of each month. It’s a varying collection of fun offers that often give you the ability to earn bonus points, get exclusive transfer bonuses to valuable airline and hotel partners, receive big discounts on cruises, and more.

Bilt Rent Day in March is all about redeeming points for merchandise. Your points are worth 50% more when shopping at Amazon, and you’ll get a 50% discount on Bilt Collection items. You’ll also get the usual promotions, such as double points when you use the Bilt Mastercard® for non-rent purchases and SoulCycle discounts (though this month’s SoulCycle promo has an incredible addition potentially worth thousands of dollars).

50% Bilt Points bonus on Amazon

You can use Bilt Rewards to pay for your Amazon cart at checkout. But because the value is so low, you shouldn’t. Bilt points are worth just 0.7 cents each when used for Amazon purchases.

But on March 1, 2023, you’ll get a 50% bonus when using your points with Amazon, bringing your redemption value to 1.05 cents per point.

That’s still extremely low — Insider’s points and miles valuations estimate that Bilt Points are worth 1.65 cents each, on average, when used for travel. You can transfer your points to airline and hotel loyalty programs such as American Airlines, British Airways, United Airlines, and Hyatt. If travel is a goal of yours, best to let this Bilt/Amazon promotion pass you by.

50% off Rent Day Bilt Collection items

Bilt curates its own collection of limited edition home decor and art. On March 1, 2023, all items will be half off. There are things like tableware, linens, and seasonal products. You’ll be able to redeem as little as 2,500 Bilt points for these types of things.

Earn double points on non-rent purchases

On the first day of each month, the Bilt Mastercard® will earn twice its normal rate for non-rent purchases. Here’s what you’ll earn:

6 points per dollar on dining (regularly 3 points per dollar)4 points per dollar on travel (regularly 2 points per dollar)2 points per dollar on all other purchases (regularly 1 point per dollar)

Once you earn a total of 10,000 points across all spending categories during Rent Day, your card will revert back to the normal earning rates. To be clear, your rent payment will not be bonused. Rent will continue to earn 1 point per dollar with the Bilt Mastercard®.

One important note: You must use your Bilt Mastercard® at least five times each statement period to be eligible for this promotion.

Monthly promotions

While Bilt unveils unique offerings each month, there are a couple of promotions that always appear.

Point Quest

Bilt conducts a virtual trivia game called Bilt Point Quest. This lives in the Bilt Rewards app, and will appear on March 1. You can answer five questions for a chance to win 50 points each. If you answer all five questions correctly, you get the chance to answer a sixth question worth 100 points.

SoulCycle promotion (and a free month of rent!)

On the first day of each month, Bilt Rewards members can book a “Rent Day, Ride Together” SoulCycle class — giving you the opportunity to book a free bike for a friend when you make a reservation for yourself. 57 SoulCycle locations participate in this promotion.

You can reserve your friend’s bike for free via the SoulCycle app, the Bilt Rewards app, or Soul-Cycle.com.

What to know about Bilt Rewards Rent Day

Bilt Rewards continues to stand out with its excellent travel partner lineup and fun promotions each month. Rent Day this month comes with bonus value when redeeming points for Amazon purchases, as well as half off all Bilt Collection art and home decor.

And remember, Bilt has a referral program. You’ll earn 2,500 Bilt points per friend you refer to the Bilt Mastercard® — and 10,000 bonus points after successfully referring five members. You can earn up to 2,025,000 points from referrals. You don’t even need to have the card.

