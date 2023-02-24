Dylan Lyons Identified As TV Reporter Killed In Orlando Shooting

ORLANDO – A shooting took place in central Florida on Wednesday where a woman was killed.

The perpetrator, who later returned to the scene, shot and killed a TV journalist who was reporting on the incident. He then went on to fatally shoot a 9-year-old girl in a nearby location before he was apprehended by law enforcement officials.

The slain reporter was identified as Dylan Lyons, a 24-year-old who worked for Spectrum News 13 in Orlando. Lyons was engaged to be married.

A dedicated and motivated reporter, Dylan was shot and killed while working at the scene of a homicide. Spectrum News remembers our fallen colleague. https://t.co/264x3y8Lup

— Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) February 23, 2023

One of the station’s photographers, Jesse Walden, was critically injured in the attack but was reported to be in stable condition the following day.

The victims killed in the shooting spree were identified as T’Yonna Major and Nathacha Augustin, aged 9 and 38.

The suspect, Keith Melvin Moses, who is 19 years old, was later arrested.

The incident, which took place in a neighborhood west of Orlando, also resulted in the injury of the 9-year-old girl’s mother.

Investigators have not revealed a motive behind for the attacks.

