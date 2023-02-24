Trump Deposed In Lisa Page & Peter Strzok’s Lawsuit Against The FBI, DOJ

On Thursday, a U.S. judge ruled that former President Donald Trump must be interviewed in connection with two lawsuits against the Justice Department and FBI. The lawsuits were filed by former agency officials, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who claim that they were targeted by a politically motivated pressure campaign from the Trump administration.

FBI Director Christopher Wray will also be required to undergo a deposition by Strzok and Page’s attorneys.

The judge has specified that Trump will only be questioned for two hours on a limited range of topics, and the same parameters for Wray.

In 2019, Strzok, an FBI special agent who was involved in investigations concerning Trump’s connections to Russia and Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email server during her tenure as secretary of state, filed a lawsuit alleging that his termination in 2018 was politically motivated and wrongful.

Page, a former senior FBI lawyer, initiated legal action based on claims of privacy violations related to the disclosure of messages. She resigned from her position before filing the lawsuit.

