WhatsNew2Day

Westpac Issues Dire Interest Rate Warning For Mortgage Holders: The Pain Will Be Even WORSE Than The Big Four Banks Expected

Westpac now expects a cash rate of 4.1 percent

That means the March, April and May rates increase

Westpac, ANZ and NAB see three rate hikes

The post Westpac expecting three more interest rate rises and a 4.1 per cent Reserve Bank cash rate by May appeared first on WhatsNew2Day.