She thought it was oxycodone. It was fentanyl. Her dealer has been charged in her death.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA (BCDAO) – A Bensalem man was charged Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, with selling a counterfeit prescription pill laced with Fentanyl that led to a 23-year-old woman’s overdose death in Bristol Township in November.

Shakur Ali Brisbon, 24, of the 1200 block of Neshaminy Valley Drive, was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, conspiracy to commit drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility, involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy to commit involuntary manslaughter and two counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

He was arraigned Thursday by Magisterial District Judge Terrence Hughes and remanded to Bucks County Correctional Facility on $1 million bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 7.

Olivia Seaberg was found deceased in her apartment in the 6900 block of Bristol-Emelie Road on Nov. 24, 2022. That day Bristol Township Police were dispatched at 3:55 a.m. on a report of a woman who was not breathing. Upon arrival, Bristol Township officers located Seaberg on the floor of the residence, and she was later declared deceased.

During the investigation, police located a blue pill next to where Seaberg was located, along with an empty prescription pill bottle that was recovered from the nightstand. Police also located marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia from the scene, along with Seaberg’s cellphone. A witness told police he last saw Seaberg around 11 p.m. Nov. 23, 2022, as she entered her apartment after finishing her shift as a waitress at a nearby bar and grill.

During a forensic search of Seaberg’s cellphone, investigators discovered a conversation she had with someone on Facebook Messenger. The messages were consistent with Seaberg purchasing what she believed to be oxycodone prescription tablets and marijuana on two dates prior to her death. The investigation identified Brisbon as the person Seaberg was conversing with on Facebook Messenger.

The investigation included viewing surveillance footage that captured the drug transaction and reviewing additional messages on Facebook Messenger, including messages where Seaberg questioned Brisbon if the pill she purchased was counterfeit and contained Fentanyl.

The blue pill recovered from Seaberg’s residence was tested and a lab report confirmed it contained Fentanyl, along with other substances. Earlier this month, a report from the Bucks County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Seaberg’s death was caused by Fentanyl Toxicity. This case was investigated by the Bristol Township Police Department and is assigned for prosecution to Chief Deputy District Attorney Edward M. Louka.

