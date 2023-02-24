Harry Potter video game ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ has done $850 million in sales so far, despite calls for a boycott after JK Rowling’s anti-trans comments

“Harry Potter” inspired video game, “Hogwarts Legacy,” has faced backlash from former fans and critics of JK Rowling.

Warner Brothers

Warner Bros. Discovery said “Hogwarts Legacy” has sold 12 million units so far, worth $850 million.

CEO David Zaslav told investors that “the response from consumers has been overwhelmingly positive.”

The game’s success comes despite protests over “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling’s comments that many say are anti-trans.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s much-anticipated Harry Potter-themed video game is selling quicker than expected.

The media giant announced that “Hogwarts Legacy” has already sold 12 million games, totaling $850 million in sales, in the first 2 weeks since its launch, making it the biggest global launch ever for Warner Bros. Games.

On Thursday, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said his company’s video game business is now a “core part of our overall strategy.”

“The response from consumers has been overwhelmingly positive,” Zaslav added, referencing the hit game.

The game, which introduces an original story based on the “Harry Potter” book series, has faced backlash amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Harry Potter’s creator, JK Rowling. The author has been an outspoken opponent of gender-recognition legislation, and wrote a blog post in 2020 outlining “reasons to be worried about the new trans activism.” Many have called her comments transphobic, and “Harry Potter” film stars like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint have denounced her stance.

Many gamers criticized the release of “Hogwarts Legacy” in light of Rowling’s comments. Earlier this month, NBC News reported that nearly 300 LGBTQ gamers and allies launched a week-long protest against the game on Twitch.

Warner Bros. Games’ FAQ page clarifies that “J.K. Rowling was not involved in the creation of the game,” but adds that “we have collaborated closely with her team on all aspects of the game to ensure it remains in line with the magical experiences fans expect.”

