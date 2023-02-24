WhatsNew2Day

TWO MILLION popular air fryer models are being recalled after a wired connection caused 200 to overheat and catch fire

The recalled Cosori air fryers were sold in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

There have been 205 reports of fryers catching fire, melting, overheating, smoking and 10 reports of minor burns, 23 reports of minor property damage

They were sold between June 2018 and December 2022 at Best Buy, Target, and Home Depot stores and online at Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers.

