Hannity Just Can’t Seem to Get This Answer From 2024 GOP Candidates

By

Feb 24, 2023 , , ,
Fox News

Just one week after Nikki Haley couldn’t manage to tell Sean Hannity how her policy proposals differ from those of Donald Trump, the Fox News host put the same question to businessman Vivek Ramaswamy—who joined the GOP presidential candidate field on Tuesday.

Trump is “probably” the leader in the race for the GOP nomination based on polling data, Hannity said, before asking: “What are the policy differences you have between yourself and Donald Trump?”

Like Haley, Ramaswamy, who brands himself as an “anti-woke” culture warrior, was in no rush to make himself a potential target of the former president.

