The Real Reason Nick Fuentes Was Put on the No Fly List

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Getty

White nationalist Nick Fuentes claimed in 2021 that he was put on the TSA’s No Fly List as a victim of “overt political persecution.” Around the same time, he bragged that the federal government froze one of his bank accounts containing a sum in the “six figures” range.

But the 24-year-old Holocaust denier’s version of events doesn’t hold up to much scrutiny.

Documents obtained by The Daily Beast show Fuentes—one of the key figures in the buildup to the Capitol riot—misled his supporters over why he was banned from flying on commercial airlines, as well as why he received a letter from the Department of Justice notifying him that his assets were seized, and subsequently unfrozen, “on the ground that they contained proceeds of money laundering, wire fraud, and threat violations.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.