Fri. Feb 24th, 2023

    News

    Russia Celebrates Ukraine Anniversary With Threat to Invade Another Country

    By

    Feb 24, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Russia Celebrates Ukraine Anniversary With Threat to Invade Another Country

    Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via Reuters

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday marked the first anniversary of a full-scale invasion of his country with a stirring message of mourning, defiance, and hope.

    “On February 24, millions of us made a choice,” Zelensky tweeted. “Not a white flag, but the blue and yellow one. Not fleeing, but facing. Resisting and fighting.” His words were accompanied by a video showing Ukrainians weeping with their loved ones, sheltering from explosions, and fighting on the battlefield. “It was a year of pain, sorrow, faith, and unity,” he added. “And this year we remained invincible. We know that 2023 will be the year of our victory!”

    In Moscow, there were no major public events planned to mark the grim milestone in the war on Friday. Earlier in the week, President Vladimir Putin briefly appeared at a concert rally at Russia’s biggest stadium where images of the mayhem in Ukraine was played on giant screens to a cheering crowd as pop stars performed. Firework displays lit up the skies over Russia on Thursday to mark its Defender of the Fatherland Day.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    The X Factor’s Wagner and Chico look unrecognisable with longer hair

    Feb 24, 2023
    News

    Moruya dog attack: Rottweilers who mauled five-week-old baby to death are put down

    Feb 24, 2023
    News

    After a year of war, Ukraine’s military is facing a new test of its resolve, holding the line until key weapons arrive

    Feb 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    The X Factor’s Wagner and Chico look unrecognisable with longer hair

    Feb 24, 2023
    News

    Moruya dog attack: Rottweilers who mauled five-week-old baby to death are put down

    Feb 24, 2023
    News

    After a year of war, Ukraine’s military is facing a new test of its resolve, holding the line until key weapons arrive

    Feb 24, 2023
    News

    Nobel economist Paul Krugman warns of nagging inflation – but he sees only a 25% chance of a US recession

    Feb 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy