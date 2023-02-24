Russia Celebrates Ukraine Anniversary With Threat to Invade Another Country

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday marked the first anniversary of a full-scale invasion of his country with a stirring message of mourning, defiance, and hope.

“On February 24, millions of us made a choice,” Zelensky tweeted. “Not a white flag, but the blue and yellow one. Not fleeing, but facing. Resisting and fighting.” His words were accompanied by a video showing Ukrainians weeping with their loved ones, sheltering from explosions, and fighting on the battlefield. “It was a year of pain, sorrow, faith, and unity,” he added. “And this year we remained invincible. We know that 2023 will be the year of our victory!”

In Moscow, there were no major public events planned to mark the grim milestone in the war on Friday. Earlier in the week, President Vladimir Putin briefly appeared at a concert rally at Russia’s biggest stadium where images of the mayhem in Ukraine was played on giant screens to a cheering crowd as pop stars performed. Firework displays lit up the skies over Russia on Thursday to mark its Defender of the Fatherland Day.

Read more at The Daily Beast.