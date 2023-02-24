Fri. Feb 24th, 2023

    Politically Wired L.A. Porn King Cops to Fraud Charges

    A real estate and adult film mogul famed for degrading women from behind the camera—and for cultivating ties to prominent Los Angeles-area pols behind the scenes—faces up to a decade of prison and probation, as well as millions in forfeitures and fines after confessing to hiding his true wealth on federal filings.

    Mark Handel, known in the porn world by his moniker Khan Tusion, admitted in California Central District Court late on Thursday to concealing his earnings from the feds and his creditors alike in bankruptcy and tax documents filed last decade.

    The plea deal, crafted earlier this month, outlines how Handel formed a company called DTMM Construction—an abbreviation for “Don’t Touch My Money”—in his wife’s name so as to hide income from multiple developments in and around the City of Angels, and how he knowingly failed to report roughly $7 million to the Internal Revenue Service between 2010 and 2017.

