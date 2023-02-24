Fri. Feb 24th, 2023

    Alex Murdaugh: I Looked People I ‘Love’ in the Eye and Lied to Them

    Grace Beahm Alford/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

    Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced former South Carolina lawyer accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021, testified Friday that he’d regularly look “good people, fine people” in the eye while secretly stealing thousands from them to pay off his growing debts and fuel his opiate addiction.

    On his second day testifying his own defense, Murdaugh acknowledged he stole a whopping $3.7 million from clients and partners in 2019 alone—the most of any other year. As prosecutor Creighton Waters questioned Murdaugh for more than 20 minutes about the thefts, Murdaugh became visibly frustrated with the repeated queries, saying he’d already answered many of them.

    “Every single client—I looked them in the eye, and I believe the people I stole money from all those years trusted me,” Murdaugh said, describing some of them as people “I love and still consider close friends.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

