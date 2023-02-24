Fri. Feb 24th, 2023

    Weinstein’s Los Angeles Rape Accuser Steps Out of the Shadows

    Weinstein's Los Angeles Rape Accuser Steps Out of the Shadows

    The woman whose testimony put predator Harvey Weinstein behind bars for an additional 16 years has until now been known only as “Jane Doe 1.”

    But now, she’s ready to tell her story.

    In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, former actress and mother of three Evgenia Chernyshova revealed that the disgraced media mogul and serial sexual predator had raped her in a hotel room in Beverly Hills in 2013, opening up about the trauma she suffered and her struggle for justice in the years afterward.

