This Lightweight Bissell Hand Vacuum Pet Hair Eraser Is on Sale for Just $25

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Bissell

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you have pets other than peeves or goldfish, you likely do battle with animal hair and dander regularly. While keeping the floors clean is one part of the struggle, areas like sofas and stairs can be a challenge to maintain as fur-free. I scooped up a little hand vacuum made just for those spots and it’s definitely one of the most useful purchases I’ve made recently. Since it’s on sale right now, it also happens to be a great deal.

After reading reviews, I decided on the Pet Hair Eraser from the trusted brand Bissell. It sucks up every trace of dog on my cherished velvet sofa without pulling on the fabric so much that I worry about damage. While I primarily bought it to clean furniture, it also works great on hard surfaces and dust-bunny crevices. In nearly 20,000 positive reviews, people call it “a must-have for pet owners,” using it for kitty litter and other pet-related clean-ups. At less than four pounds and with a 16-foot cord, it’s easy to move around the house. Bissell’s small-but-mighty vacuum is perfect for anyone with pets but doubles as an everyday hand vac as needed.

Read more at The Daily Beast.