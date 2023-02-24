Fri. Feb 24th, 2023

    GOP Leader Threatens DirecTV: Bring Back Newsmax—‘Or Else’

    GOP Leader Threatens DirecTV: Bring Back Newsmax—‘Or Else’

    Newsmax

    Issuing an unvarnished threat to DirecTV on Friday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) claimed he told the pay-TV provider to quickly bring pro-Trump channel Newsmax back to its lineup—“or else.”

    Comer’s unsubtle attempt at government interference comes less than a month after he promised to investigate DirecTV for dropping the conservative network last month. While Newsmax and its Republican allies have relentlessly accused the satellite carrier of “political discrimination” by “censoring” right-wing speech, DirecTV has said the channel is peddling “false claims” over a standard business dispute stemming from Newsmax’s demands for increased license fees.

    “I’m very concerned,” Comer said Friday on Newsmax’s John Bachman Now. “I’m very upset that DirecTV does not have Newsmax on there. I’ve been in constant communication with the leadership at AT&T and DirecTV. I have strongly encouraged them to meet with your CEO, Mr. [Chris] Ruddy, to get this worked out or else!”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

