Fri. Feb 24th, 2023

    Bethenny Frankel Is ‘Not Doing That Great’ Amid Battle With POTS Syndrome

    Bethenny Frankel Is 'Not Doing That Great' Amid Battle With POTS Syndrome

    Bethenny Frankel, successful beverage entrepreneur and former Real Housewives of New York City star, has taken to Instagram to reveal her struggle with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, otherwise known as POTS.

    In a post on Thursday, Frankel said she wanted to address recent comments about her face looking “different.”

    “I am messed up. I am not doing that great. I’m so dehydrated and riddled with aches and pains. I have had liters of Pedialite and water and kombucha and coconut water, and it just goes right through me,” a visibly emotional Frankel says in the video. In her caption, she elaborated, “I’m bloated, swollen and I’ve gained 4 lbs in 3 days because my body is desperately hanging on to any water it can.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

