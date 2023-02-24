PHOTOS: See inside an $8.5 million White House look-alike in Indiana situated on 45 acres with a horse-riding arena and car museum

The property topped the list of the 10 most popular homes for sale on Realtor.com.

Courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty

A White House-inspired home in Indiana is Realtor.com’s most popular home this week.

The 45-acre property is currently on sale for $8.5 million.

Amenities include a billiards room, space for a car museum, and four horse barns.

Built in 1997, the property is situated on over 45 acres of land in Evansville, Indiana and contains five bedrooms and eleven bathrooms.Unlike the real White House, this dupe is only two floors instead of six and has five bedrooms instead of 16. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Source: Realtor.com

Evansville is part of the Indiana-Illinois-Kentucky tri-state area.The seller is being represented by agents at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty

Although the exterior resembles the White House in Washington, DC, the interior of the home differs from the historical landmark.Upon entering the main level, guests are met with two curved grand staircases. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty

Although neither of the offices featured in the listing look like the famous Oval Office, they both boast grand layouts.The first office sports ceiling-to-floor wood paneling, and is decorated with a rather patriotic seal, per listing photos. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

The main residence on the property measures in at 33,547 square feet and includes an 11,000 square-foot area for “a car museum, recreational sports area, (or) event facility.”The second office has a more gilded theme with gold wallpaper and decor, as well as a chandelier. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Source: Realtor.com

The White House-inspired home has spent about 15 days on the market as of Friday afternoon, according to the official listing.On the brokerage’s website, potential buyers are invited to take a “look around” with a video tour of the property. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty Source: Realtor.com

More features of the main residence on the property include the backyard pool area, a billiards room, and a fitness room. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices