Selena Gomez vs. Nepo Babies Is Our Silliest Celebrity Feud

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

You’d think the combination of a global pandemic and unusually warm weather would make me more carefully consider how I’m using my ever-fleeting time on this earth, and yet, I somehow spent the entire past week meticulously following the TikTok activity of a very boring singer/actress and two even more boring nepo babies. All three are currently embroiled in a social media battle over such pressing matters as laminated eyebrows. To be honest, I have zero regrets!

If you haven’t heard, the girls—Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Taylor Swift (sort of)—are fighting. Things got so heated among the A-list women and their respective fanbases this week that Gomez announced on Thursday that she was disabling her TikTok, proclaiming that she’s “too old” for social media shenanigans. (A few hours later, users discovered that she had reactivated her account, though she hasn’t posted anything since Wednesday.)

Despite Gomez’s dominance on multiple platforms—this week, she dethroned Jenner as the most-followed celeb on Instagram—she’s had a rather contentious relationship with social media throughout her career. That’s understandable, as she’s often caught in the crossfire of several huge online fanbases, including Beliebers, Lovatics, Smilers, and whatever Hailey Bieber stans are called (Glazed Donuts?). The never-ending cycle of stan-created drama seems like an absolute nightmare to navigate. And yet, the Only Murders in the Building star has never totally refrained from getting involved and even stoking the flames.

