The Lie Giuliani Told Victims of the Ohio Railroad Disaster

Live from East Palestine, it’s Rudy Giuliani!

“Welcome to ‘Talk With the Mayor’ or America’s Mayor, whichever you would like better,” he said as he introduced his live podcast on Thursday night. “America’s Mayor sounds kind of nice, right?”

That was the moniker by which he became known after the 9/11 attack, which killed 2,753 people in downtown Manhattan and catapulted him from being a lame-duck embarrassment into a hero among those who saw him on TV. On Thursday, he was podcasting from the scene of a different kind of disaster: a railroad derailment that has left a town of more than 4,700 to wonder if their future is poisoned by dangerous toxins.

