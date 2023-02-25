Black TikToker Says Woman Called the Cops on Him for Shoveling Snow

TikTok

A TikTok video has gone viral after a white woman called the police on two Black men for shoveling snow, claiming they weren’t showing her any “respect” despite their good deed.

Gregory McAdory, who uploaded the video to TikTok on Feb. 18, said in an interview with The Daily Beast that he and his friend have a snow removal business in Rockford, Illinois. He explained that on Feb. 17 they finished clearing his friend’s father’s driveway, then moved onto the sidewalk in front of the neighbor’s house. That’s when the neighbor came out and “bugged” up on them, threatening to call the police, he said.

“When the police is called on people of my color, just to be on the safe side, I just say, ‘Record,’” McAdory said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.