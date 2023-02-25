Sat. Feb 25th, 2023

    News

    Black TikToker Says Woman Called the Cops on Him for Shoveling Snow

    By

    Feb 25, 2023 , , , ,
    Black TikToker Says Woman Called the Cops on Him for Shoveling Snow

    TikTok

    A TikTok video has gone viral after a white woman called the police on two Black men for shoveling snow, claiming they weren’t showing her any “respect” despite their good deed.

    Gregory McAdory, who uploaded the video to TikTok on Feb. 18, said in an interview with The Daily Beast that he and his friend have a snow removal business in Rockford, Illinois. He explained that on Feb. 17 they finished clearing his friend’s father’s driveway, then moved onto the sidewalk in front of the neighbor’s house. That’s when the neighbor came out and “bugged” up on them, threatening to call the police, he said.

    “When the police is called on people of my color, just to be on the safe side, I just say, ‘Record,’” McAdory said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Wales captain Ken Owens says now is the time for him and his teammates to restore some pride

    Feb 25, 2023
    News

    White House warns Putin may give fighter jets and attack helicopters to Iran

    Feb 25, 2023
    News

    Leaked messages show Googlers are taking out their frustrations over layoffs on its new Bard AI chatbot

    Feb 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Wales captain Ken Owens says now is the time for him and his teammates to restore some pride

    Feb 25, 2023
    News

    White House warns Putin may give fighter jets and attack helicopters to Iran

    Feb 25, 2023
    News

    Leaked messages show Googlers are taking out their frustrations over layoffs on its new Bard AI chatbot

    Feb 25, 2023
    News

    Alliant vs. Ally: Which Institution Offers a Higher Interest Rate?

    Feb 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy