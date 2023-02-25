Sat. Feb 25th, 2023

    News

    Wales captain Ken Owens says now is the time for him and his teammates to restore some pride

    By

    Feb 25, 2023 , , , , ,
    Wales captain Ken Owens says now is the time for him and his teammates to restore some pride

    WhatsNew2Day

    Welsh rugby captain and now powerbroker Ken Owens is ready to put their contractual chaos behind them and restore some pride as the injured England roll into Cardiff this weekend

    Welsh players reached a compromise with WRU bosses after threatening a strike
    The Six Nations clash between Wales and England was critically endangered
    Wales captain Ken Owens says now is the time to focus on the task

    By Alex Bywater for The Daily Mail

    The post Wales captain Ken Owens says now is the time for him and his teammates to restore some pride appeared first on WhatsNew2Day.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    White House warns Putin may give fighter jets and attack helicopters to Iran

    Feb 25, 2023
    News

    Leaked messages show Googlers are taking out their frustrations over layoffs on its new Bard AI chatbot

    Feb 25, 2023
    News

    Alliant vs. Ally: Which Institution Offers a Higher Interest Rate?

    Feb 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Wales captain Ken Owens says now is the time for him and his teammates to restore some pride

    Feb 25, 2023
    News

    White House warns Putin may give fighter jets and attack helicopters to Iran

    Feb 25, 2023
    News

    Leaked messages show Googlers are taking out their frustrations over layoffs on its new Bard AI chatbot

    Feb 25, 2023
    News

    Alliant vs. Ally: Which Institution Offers a Higher Interest Rate?

    Feb 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy