Is the Unrated ‘M3GAN’ Cut as Wild and Raunchy as We Hoped?

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Universal Pictures

How different is the unrated version of M3GAN from the theatrical cut? Honestly, not extremely. But if you liked the original, you’ll love the extra blood—and, in multiple cases, detaching skin!

Whenever an unrated cut for a horror film appears, the question becomes how much new material there will be—and how much more blood. When M3GAN first debuted, screenwriter Akela Cooper told the Los Angeles Times that her original script was “way gorier” than what we saw on screen. When the trailer went viral on TikTok, it seemed Universal wanted a cut teenagers could see.

“There should be an unrated version at some point. … I heard it is on the books,” Cooper told the Times. She added that in her script, M3GAN kills more people than we see in the movie. “It wasn’t a Gabriel [in Malignant]-scale massacre, but she did kill a bunch more people.”

