How to watch Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Livestream the highly anticipated fight on February 26

Jake Paul boxing Anderson Silva.

Photo by Getty Images

Jake Paul will box Tommy Fury in a highly anticipated fight in Saudi Arabia.

The event will also feature a match between Badou Jack and Ilunga Makabu for the WBC cruiserweight title.

ESPN+ will livestream the $50 PPV starting at 2 p.m. ET on February 26.

YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul will return to the ring on February 26 to face Tommy Fury, the British boxer who is the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The two will meet in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, in a pay-per-view event set to be streamed on ESPN+. The fight card starts at 2 p.m. ET and costs $50 to watch, in addition to an ESPN+ subscription ($10/month).

Both fighters will enter the ring undefeated; Fury has won eight fights, with his last victory coming in April 2022 against Polish fighter Daniel Bocianski. Paul’s last win came against mixed martial arts legend Anderson Silva in October 2022. Fury will be the most experienced boxer Paul has faced since he began fighting in 2018.

The fight between Paul and Fury has been in the works since 2021, but Fury withdrew from a pair of scheduled dates due to injury and issues confirming his visa. The card will also feature a title fight between WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu and Badou Jack.

How to watch Paul vs. Fury

You can watch Paul vs. Fury on ESPN+ starting at 2 p.m. ET on February 26. The main card requires an ESPN+ subscription ($10/month) and an extra pay-per-view fee of $50.

ESPN+ is also available as part of the Disney Bundle with Disney Plus and Hulu for $13 a month. No matter how you subscribe to ESPN+, it still costs an additional $50 to unlock streaming access to the Paul vs. Fury main event.

The ESPN+ app is available on all major mobile and streaming devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple, Android, Roku, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Samsung smart TVs, and more.

Paul vs. Fury fight card

Bader Samreen versus Viorel Simion, lightweight, eight roundsMuhsin Cason versus Tayrel Jafarov, cruiserweight, eight roundsZiyad Almaayouf versus Ronnald Martinez, junior welterweight, four roundsIlunga Makabu versus Badou Jack for WBC cruiserweight title, 12 roundsJake Paul versus Tommy Fury, cruiserweight, eight rounds

