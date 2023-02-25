Accused Vegas Conwoman’s Assistant Tells All: ‘It’s a Mindf*ck’

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Instagram/Pixabay

Maire Casillas Berger was working at a California beauty store when she was befriended by Sara King, a fashion-loving Newport Beach lawyer and repeat customer who paid in stacks of cash. “I want to talk to you about something,” King told Berger one day in late 2020, before inviting her to the exclusive Balboa Bay Club.

The makeup artist met King that afternoon. “I’ve been watching you for the last six months, testing you,” King allegedly told her over appetizers and drinks on the patio of the waterfront retreat, “and doing all of these things to see if you are the person that I want to join me.”

King then asked Berger to become her new executive assistant.

