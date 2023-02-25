Michigan student, 17, killed by 14 and 13-year-old in carjacking after he offered them a ride

WhatsNew2Day

Michigan honor roll student, 17, shot to death by 14 and 13-year-old in attempted carjacking after he offered to give them a ride during sub-zero temperatures: Juveniles to be tried as adults

Jack Snyder was found lying next to his car at around 12:10 a.m. on January 17.

A 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy tried to rob it and then shot him

Both teens are scheduled to be charged as adults.

