Sat. Feb 25th, 2023

    Michigan student, 17, killed by 14 and 13-year-old in carjacking after he offered them a ride

    Michigan student, 17, killed by 14 and 13-year-old in carjacking after he offered them a ride

    Michigan honor roll student, 17, shot to death by 14 and 13-year-old in attempted carjacking after he offered to give them a ride during sub-zero temperatures: Juveniles to be tried as adults

    Jack Snyder was found lying next to his car at around 12:10 a.m. on January 17.
    A 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy tried to rob it and then shot him
    Both teens are scheduled to be charged as adults.

