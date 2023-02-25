Sat. Feb 25th, 2023

    Tulsi Gabbard Shocks Fox News Host by Comparing Biden to Hitler

    via Fox News

    Tulsi Gabbard on Friday made the wild claim that there’s a historical “connection” between Nazism and the diversity-minded personnel choices made by the Biden administration—a statement that Fox News host Jesse Watters couldn’t get behind.

    Gabbard, who seemingly hasn’t missed a chance to bash the Democratic Party as a Fox News contributor since she announced her departure from it last October, said “identity politics” was one factor in her decision.

    “You see how their agenda of identity politics is directly undermining the traditional democratic values that were expressed so beautifully and clearly by Dr. Martin Luther King: that we should judge each other not based on the color of our skin, but based on our character,” Gabbard said, citing what was recently dubbed “the right’s favorite MLK quote.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

