‘Yellowstone’s’ Most Compelling Drama Is Behind the Scenes

You don’t need to be up-to-date on Yellowstone to understand the high stakes drama surrounding the show’s upcoming sixth season. Paramount Network is facing a crisis surrounding its, well, paramount show, which stars Kevin Costner in a role he’s reportedly eager to exit. Even after winning a Golden Globe for season five of the show, the actor is still apparently clawing to get out of the show—an outcome that might be as bad as if James Gandolfini prematurely exited The Sopranos.

Famously billed as a “dad show,” Yellowstone has spent the first five seasons gaining a massive following, largely thanks to Costner’s turn as patriarch and ranch owner John Dutton. Under the hand of Taylor Sheridan, the series has expanded its initial audience of around three million viewers to a whopping average of seven to eight million folks. Because of Yellowstone, Sheridan has expanded his collaboration with Paramount, contributing to the company’s streamer with similarly gritty all-American shows like Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and Yellowstone spinoffs 1888 and 1923.

But Costner seems to have the opposite relationship with Paramount. Per Puck’s Matthew Belloni, he demanded to be paid $1.2 million per episode for the 16-episode fifth season (for reference, on Succession, Brian Cox makes around $400,000 per episode) and is threatening a $1.5 million cost per episode if there’s a sixth season.

