Sat. Feb 25th, 2023

    News

    What the U.S. Did to Japanese Americans Could Happen Again

    By

    Feb 25, 2023 , , , ,
    What the U.S. Did to Japanese Americans Could Happen Again

    Dorothea Lange

    This past weekend’s Remembrance Day commemorating the unjust detention of Japanese Americans during World War II reminded me of how a law school classmate of mine once questioned why I was wearing a button that read “Executive Order 9066” with an image of barbed wire.

    When I explained to him that this was the order issued by President Roosevelt in 1942 ordering the illegal incarceration of Americans of Japanese ancestry as threats to national security following the declaration of war with Japan, he responded: “That was a long time ago, wasn’t it?”

    His dismissiveness implied the common belief that historical wrongs won’t be repeated in more enlightened modern times. But such complacency ignores how political and geopolitical circumstances work to hide systemic racism behind the façade of national security.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    LA Rams in talks to trade Super Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey

    Feb 25, 2023
    News

    Quavo attends Atlanta Hawks NBA game…after hinting at Migo’s split in the lyrics of his latest song

    Feb 25, 2023
    News

    One Year of Brutality and These Europeans Still Won’t Back Ukraine

    Feb 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    LA Rams in talks to trade Super Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey

    Feb 25, 2023
    News

    Quavo attends Atlanta Hawks NBA game…after hinting at Migo’s split in the lyrics of his latest song

    Feb 25, 2023
    News

    One Year of Brutality and These Europeans Still Won’t Back Ukraine

    Feb 25, 2023
    News

    Alabama’s First Black Poet Laureate Makes Words Her Weapons in the Fight for Social Change

    Feb 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy