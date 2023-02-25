One Year of Brutality and These Europeans Still Won’t Back Ukraine

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters

One year after Russia’s shocking invasion of Ukraine turned into a bloody war that has flattened some of the country’s cities, much of the world is rallying around Volodomyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people. But in some corners of Europe—where support matters most—patience is waning. Continued support in Europe comes on the back of staggering fuel prices after cutting the umbilical cord with Russia, a continuing threat of nuclear war, and an expensive refugee problem that has seen an influx of more than eight million refugees since the war began.

Emily Channell-Justice, director of the Temerty Contemporary Ukraine Program at Harvard University, told The Daily Beast that Poland’s unwavering support for Ukraine has inspired other countries to follow suit. She says the most notable European detractor has long been Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who has recently amped up his rhetoric, suggesting that “only Hungary and the Vatican” want peace over war.

The Vatican has vehemently urged an end to sending arms to Ukraine and has previously blamed NATO for “barking at Putin’s door,” essentially baiting him. “The continued pro-Russian position of Victor Orban is troubling, if not surprising,” Channell-Justice told The Daily Beast. “For the moment, I don’t see Orban’s influence spreading, but it wouldn’t surprise me if Russian actors are still trying to find nefarious ways to get pro-Russian leaders into positions of more influence in Europe. This is one of the reasons Putin is committed to prolonging the war—I think he hopes that the longer the war goes on, the more European leaders and citizens will tire of supporting Ukraine.”

