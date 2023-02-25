Inside the Intense Jockeying to Be the Next Labor Secretary

Erin Scott/Reuters

Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh is officially leaving the Biden administration, marking the first major departure from President Joe Biden’s cabinet. And all the same, that departure opens the door to the first round of jockeying in two years, with moderates, progressives and everyone in between eager to float their favorites for the high-profile gig.

Julie Su was first to come to mind for many. She’s currently deputy secretary of labor after the nomination went to Walsh last time around.

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, fresh off a failed congressional bid—and less freshly off a presidential run—is interested. He’s reportedly making calls to his allies in the administration.

