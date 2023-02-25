Sat. Feb 25th, 2023

    Jimmy Kimmel Grills Tom Cruise on His Insane Death Wish

    Jimmy Kimmel Grills Tom Cruise on His Insane Death Wish

    When Tom Cruise made a rare late-night TV appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Friday night, there were no questions about his close ties to the Church of Scientology. But Jimmy Kimmel did spend much of the interview trying to get to the bottom of whether Cruise will eventually kill himself on screen in an attempt to pull off his latest death-defying stunt.

    “Did you risk your life today?” Kimmel asked his guest, who came to the studio straight from shooting the upcoming Mission: Impossible film.

    “Well, I did get in a car in this weather,” Cruise quipped, referring to the L.A. rain, “so I think we all did.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

