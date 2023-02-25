Russian occupation leaves physical and mental scars in Ukraine

In Ukraine, the ravages the war has inflicted on the nation are obvious. However, other wounds are less so, and psychologists have been working hand in hand with prosecutors whose mission is to look into allegations of war crimes, particularly when it comes to conflict-related sexual violence. Over the course of their findings, they have found a population traumatised by occupation and war, and have been seeking to offer help and support to as many people as they can. Our reporters Luke Shrago and Mélina Huet accompanied these psychologists as they carried out their work.

