Sat. Feb 25th, 2023

    News

    Russian occupation leaves physical and mental scars in Ukraine

    By

    Feb 25, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Russian occupation leaves physical and mental scars in Ukraine

    In Ukraine, the ravages the war has inflicted on the nation are obvious. However, other wounds are less so, and psychologists have been working hand in hand with prosecutors whose mission is to look into allegations of war crimes, particularly when it comes to conflict-related sexual violence. Over the course of their findings, they have found a population traumatised by occupation and war, and have been seeking to offer help and support to as many people as they can. Our reporters Luke Shrago and Mélina Huet accompanied these psychologists as they carried out their work.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    EU approves 10th sanctions package against Russia

    Feb 25, 2023
    News

    Daily Mail Australia asked the biggest names in the NRL and NRLW about their 2023 season predictions:

    Feb 25, 2023
    News

    Do not label Voice opponents racist, says SA prime minister

    Feb 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    EU approves 10th sanctions package against Russia

    Feb 25, 2023
    News

    Russian occupation leaves physical and mental scars in Ukraine

    Feb 25, 2023
    News

    Daily Mail Australia asked the biggest names in the NRL and NRLW about their 2023 season predictions:

    Feb 25, 2023
    News

    Do not label Voice opponents racist, says SA prime minister

    Feb 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy