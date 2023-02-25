WhatsNew2Day

Erik ten Hag proves he is the BEST tactician, with Antony’s Barcelona winner from the bench marking the 19th time a substitute has scored for Man United this season…most by any team in Europe’s five major leagues

Erik ten Hag has not been afraid to turn to his bench and he often succeeds

Antony came on at half-time and inspired Man United to a 2-1 win over Barcelona

It was the 19th goal a United substitute scored for Ten Hag this season

